Obit George Booth

New Yorker cartoonist George Booth, in 2001, at the magazine’s offices in New York. Booth, who with manic affection captured the timeless comedy of dogs and cats and the human beings somehow in charge of their well being, has died.

 Kathy Willens/AP Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — George Booth, a prize-winning cartoonist for The New Yorker who with manic affection captured the timeless comedy of dogs and cats and the human beings somehow in charge of their well being, has died. He was 96.

A New Yorker spokesperson announced that Booth died, Tuesday, in New York City. The cause was complications from dementia.

Tags

