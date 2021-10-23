LOS ANGELES — Levels of wretched-smelling hydrogen sulfide gas that have plagued south Los Angeles County communities for weeks are declining as authorities use various mitigation methods in a flood control channel emitting the gross odors, authorities said, Friday, in an online news conference.
The problem was reported Oct. 7 and traced to the 15-mile-long Dominguez Channel, which flows into Los Angeles harbor. The smell has chiefly affected the city of Carson and several other Los Angeles suburbs.
The gas is being created by a natural phenomenon called anaerobic digestion which occurs when bacteria break down vegetation when there’s a lack of oxygen in the water, said Mark Pestrella, the county’s public works director and chief engineer of the flood control district.
In addition, the investigation revealed the presence of chemicals that are contributing to the problem. Pestrella did not identify those chemicals and he said he could not comment further because it may involve criminal or civil actions.
Public works is spraying the channel with a biodegradable odor neutralizer called Epoleon, which converts hydrogen sulfide to a salt. Daily tides are being relied on to spread the neutralizer, and Pestrella said drones are being considered to help that process.
A system of bubblers is being installed in the channel to oxygenate the water and convert the decay process into aerobic decomposition, eliminating production of hydrogen sulfide, Pestrella said.
Also, high intensity lighting is being placed along the channel for use at night because it’s believed the bacteria involved is photosensitive, he said.
Measurements by air-quality regulators “are showing drastic reductions in gas readings,” Pestrella said, but he could not estimate when the problem would be eliminated because people have individual levels of sensitivity.
Authorities have recommended that residents keep windows closed, buy special air filters or leave the area, if necessary.
The county has placed 26 households in hotels and so far has approved 857 of more than 2,000 reimbursement requests, Pestrella said.
