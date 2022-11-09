Palmdale City Councilman Juan Carrillo was headed toward victory in the race to represent Assembly District 39, according to early election results, on Tuesday.

Carrillo, a Palmdale Democrat, was leading, with only mail-in ballots counted, with 15,741 votes, or 60.5% of the votes cast, according to the California Secretary of State’s office.

