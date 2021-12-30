PALMDALE — Palmdale City Councilmember Juan Carrillo announced he is running to represent the new 39th Assembly District, which includes the east side of Palmdale and stretches to Victor Valley.
Carrillo made the announcement, on Tuesday, on his Council campaign Facebook page.
“I’m running for State Assembly because I believe that every person in our community deserves an equal shot at success,” Carrillo wrote.
The entire Antelope Valley is represented in the Assembly by Tom Lackey in the 36th Assembly District.
With the recently completed statewide redistricting effort, the Antelope Valley — and its two largest cities — has been divided into two Assembly districts, the 34th on the west and north sides and the 39th on the east.
Lackey, a Republican, lives in what is now the 34th Assembly District and has indicated he will run for another term, representing the 34th District.
Carrillo was first elected to the Palmdale City Council in 2016, after serving on the Palmdale School District Board of Trustees. He was re-elected to a second Council term in November 2018; that term ends in 2022.
The Palmdale Council is a non-partisan position, but Carrillo was endorsed by the Democratic Club of the High Desert when he was last elected in 2018.
Carrillo described his path, moving from his native Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico to the United States at age 15 and obtaining a GED and high school diploma through adult school programs, to earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in urban and regional planning and public administration, respectively.
He is working as a senior planner with the City of Desert Hot Springs.
“Unfortunately, due to lack of representation and inequality, many of our neighbors are not afforded the same opportunities,” Carrillo said in his Facebook announcement. “From improving our education system to increasing affordable housing to combatting the climate crisis, I’m running for the State Assembly to ensure that every child in the Antelope Valley and the Victor Valley — regardless of where he or she comes from — has the opportunity to live the American Dream.”
The 39th District is smaller geographically than the 34th and includes the eastern communities of Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village, stretching into San Bernardino County to include Adelanto and Victorville. The southern border encompasses Hesperia and then runs just south of State Route 138. The northern border is the Kern County line.
The dividing line between the 34th and 39th districts through the cities runs from roughly Pearblossom Highway north along Sierra Highway to Columbia Way (Avenue M), where it jogs west to 20th Street West until Avenue H. At Avenue H, the line moves east to Sierra Highway, where it runs north to the Kern County line.
The filing period for the June 7 primary opens on Feb. 14.
