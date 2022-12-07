Juan Carrillo

CARRILLO

New Assemblyman Juan Carrillo took the oath of office, on Monday, in Sacramento with other newly elected members of the state Legislature.

The Palmdale Democrat represents the new Assembly District 39. Carrillo represents the eastern portion of Palmdale, along with the communities of Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village. The southern border of District 39 stretches into San Bernardino County to include Adelanto and Victorville.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.