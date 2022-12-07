New Assemblyman Juan Carrillo took the oath of office, on Monday, in Sacramento with other newly elected members of the state Legislature.
The Palmdale Democrat represents the new Assembly District 39. Carrillo represents the eastern portion of Palmdale, along with the communities of Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village. The southern border of District 39 stretches into San Bernardino County to include Adelanto and Victorville.
“I am excited to work on the issues that matter in Sacramento,” Carrillo said in a statement posted on his website. “From improving our education system to increasing affordable housing and combating the climate crisis, I will work hard to ensure that every person in the Antelope and Victor valleys has the opportunity to live the American Dream regardless of their background.”
Carrillo most recently served as a member of the Palmdale City Council. He previously served on the Palmdale School District Board of Education. He lives with his wife Vanessa in east Palmdale. Their four children attended Palmdale public schools.
The Antelope Valley is now represented by two Assembly districts after the decennial redistricting cleaved the Antelope Valley’s representation in the state Assembly in half, with two districts now representing the area instead of one.
The new boundaries divide the Valley into west and east areas, splitting the region’s two largest cities nearly in half.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, was reelected and also took the oath of office, on Monday. He now represents Assembly District 34. Lackey’s new district covers parts of Lancaster and Palmdale.
District 34 stretches west to the Ventura County line, north to include the Kern County communities of Rosamond, Mojave and California City, all the way to the Inyo County line. The eastern border is the state line.
