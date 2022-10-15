LOS ANGELES — A carjacking victim was killed, Thursday, during a police pursuit of a homicide suspect in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, became tangled in the vehicle’s seatbelt and was dragged for several miles during the chase, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The stolen vehicle flipped after it collided with multiple police cars.

