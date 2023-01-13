Obit Cardinal Pell

Cardinal George Pell walks onto the stage for the opening mass for World Youth Day, in 2008, in Sydney, Australia.

 Rick Rycroft/AP Photo

ROME (AP) — Cardinal George Pell, a onetime financial adviser to Pope Francis who spent 404 days in solitary confinement in his native Australia on child sex abuse charges before his convictions were overturned, died, Tuesday, in Rome. He was 81.

Pell suffered fatal heart complications following hip surgery, said Archbishop Peter Comensoli, Pell’s successor as archbishop of Melbourne. Pell had been in Rome to attend the funeral, last week, of Pope Benedict XVI.

