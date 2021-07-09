PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District trustees unanimously agreed Tuesday night to extend Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas’ employment agreement by one year through June 30, 2024.
Cardenas joined the District last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. She succeeded former Superintendent Ruben Zepeda, who died of a heart attack in March 2019.
“I am thrilled that Dr. Cardenas is with us, and I hope that she celebrates a little bit tonight, as I think Keppel should celebrate a little bit, too,” Board Vice President Theresa McCafferty said. “We have an excellent leader who is going to be with us another year, and that gives us longevity with her and her ability to get to know us better and vice versa.”
McCafferty added as mores students return to school campuses, they are seeing in Cardenas a leader that they are very proud of.
“There is always improvement to be made in everyone’s life at every level. But we’re a team as to what needs to be improved and we see the vision for Keppel as a team,” McCafferty said, adding she is glad the Board voted unanimously.
Board President Jannie Dutton agreed.
“I’m proud to serve with you Board members,” Dutton said. “We are a great team, let’s keep it going.”
