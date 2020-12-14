LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center, along with other community groups, led a “pop-up” or friendly “flash-mob” drive-thru through the streets of Lancaster on Friday evening in what organizers called the Believe Carcade.
There were 10 decorated vehicles, motorcycles, and two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department escorts in the carcade.
The procession of lighted motorized vehicles left the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds about 5 p.m. The route included avenues I and J, Jackman Street, Fern Avenue and Kettering Street before concluding at Date Avenue.
Participating groups included the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center, the Antelope Valley Rural Museum, Antelope Valley Transportation Services, The Good LYFE Motorcycle Family, The Antique Automobile Club of America — Antelope Valley Region, and others who believe in the magic of the holidays. All COVID-19 safety guidelines were followed.
Organizers hoped to delight local residents by taking holiday cheer to the local neighborhoods, while building brand awareness of the new Antelope Valley Rural Museum constructed this year at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.
“We are a club of brotherhood with the understanding that blood doesn’t make the only family,” The Good LYFE Motorcycle Family said in a statement. “We ride in a state of unity to provide support to those in the struggle. We ride as a unit for the betterment of self, as well as the betterment of those next to us, their families, and their community. We understand that the individual is important, but without the collective, we are but lone riders. This means we are a Brotherhood that puts integrity over personality.”
