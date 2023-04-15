LANCASTER — Quick Quack Car Wash, which offers unlimited memberships that allow customers to wash their cars as often as they like at any of the company’s locations, is looking to add a second location in the City of Lancaster.
The Roseville, Calif.-based company applied for a Conditional Use Permit for a Quick Quack Car Wash at the southeast corner of 20th Street West and Avenue I, east of an existing Chevon gas station. The company’s first location in the city is under construction in the Sprouts Farmers Market shopping center at Avenue K and 15th Street West.
The Lancaster Planning Commission will consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit for the car wash at Monday’s meeting. The proposed car wash would have a 3,596 square-foot building that contains the car wash tunnel, office, employee lounge and restrooms, according to a staff report by senior planner Jocelyn Swain. There would be three car wash prep lanes that would feed into one lane through the car wash traveling north to south. A total of 14 vacuum stalls would be available on the west side of the building for use by customers after exiting the car wash.
The hours of operation for the proposed car wash would be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The exterior of the car wash building would be light gray with cream with green and yellow accents.
“The proposed CUP would continue to promote the local economy by providing a new car wash facility along a major roadway in an area with other commercial and residential developments,” the report said. “The car wash is in an appropriate location withing the (Commercial Planned Development) zone that would not negatively affect the surrounding properties. This is in area in which the City encourages a mix of retail, restaurant, entertainment, and other commercial uses.”
The Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in Council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.