LANCASTER — Quick Quack Car Wash, which offers unlimited memberships that allow customers to wash their cars as often as they like at any of the company’s locations, is looking to add a second location in the City of Lancaster.

The Roseville, Calif.-based company applied for a Conditional Use Permit for a Quick Quack Car Wash at the southeast corner of 20th Street West and Avenue I, east of an existing Chevon gas station. The company’s first location in the city is under construction in the Sprouts Farmers Market shopping center at Avenue K and 15th Street West.

