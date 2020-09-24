ANAHEIM — A man was killed when a suspect stealing his car hit him with it before driving away, authorities said.
The man confronted the suspect outside his home in Anaheim shortly before dawn on Tuesday, police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.
Carringer said a witness watched as the suspect struck the man with the car and then drove off.
The man died at the scene, the Orange County Register reported. Police later identified the victim as Jose DeJesus Berrelleza, 33, of Anaheim.
