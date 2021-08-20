LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station has seen an increase in car thefts, with the most commonly stolen vehicles 2013 to 2016 Kias, Hyundai Sonatas, Chevy Silverados and older-model Hondas.
According to the CrimeMapping.com website, there were 22 vehicle thefts in the City over the past 28 days through Aug. 18.
Lancaster station detectives are working diligently to identify serial offenders, the station said.
The station encouraged residents to follow a few safety tips:
• Always lock your car. Check to make sure all doors and trunk are locked and secured.
• Use an anti theft device such as a club. Older model Honda sedans have ignition systems that can be easily tampered with. A device such as a club or steering wheel lock serve as a great visual deterrent.
• Never leave the key fob in the car.
• Never leave your car running, even just for one moment.
• Park in well lit areas.
“While there is never a 100% foolproof way to guarantee your vehicle won’t be stolen, remember to stay vigilant and take a few extra moments to ensure your car is secured,” the station said. “Make sure you are not the victim of a crime.”
Anyone with information on a stolen vehicle is encouraged to contact the Lancaster station at 661-948-8466. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-8477.
