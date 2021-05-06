PALMDALE — The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Boosters and the Palmdale Auto Mall will present Love My Ride MC and Car Show on June 6.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Palmdale Auto Mall, at 5th Street West and Technology Drive.
There will be activities for the family and a safe environment for children. There will be food trucks and vendors. There is no fee to enter and enjoy the show.
Show entries will be $20 for cars/trucks and $10 for motorcycles.
Proceeds will benefit the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Youth Activities League and the Palmdale Sheriff’s Boosters. Trophies will be awarded in a variety of motorcycle and car categories.
Business vendors will be allowed to reserve a space, contact Palmdale Station for conditions.
COVID-19 safety measures must be followed. Masks are the responsibility of all who attend.
For details, contact Deputy Ray Wilson by email at rtwilson@lasd.org or Deputy Ron Sneed at rksneed@lasd.org
To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com and search for “Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Love My Ride MC/Car Show” or pay on the day of the event. Space is limited.
