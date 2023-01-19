SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a man who allegedly crashed a car and a dump truck into the garage of his estranged wife’s home, over the weekend.

“The suspect’s name is Ronald Lee Dunn,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “Suspect Dunn drove his vehicle, (a) white 2009 Chevrolet Impala … into the victim’s garage in Los Angeles two times. He left and returned five minutes later in a dump truck and rammed it into the front of the victim’s residence, struck two parked vehicles, then drove away.”

