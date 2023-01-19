SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a man who allegedly crashed a car and a dump truck into the garage of his estranged wife’s home, over the weekend.
“The suspect’s name is Ronald Lee Dunn,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “Suspect Dunn drove his vehicle, (a) white 2009 Chevrolet Impala … into the victim’s garage in Los Angeles two times. He left and returned five minutes later in a dump truck and rammed it into the front of the victim’s residence, struck two parked vehicles, then drove away.”
Dunn, 60, is 5-feet-9 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has black hair and eyes. His car’s license plate number is 7VWF621, and it has tinted windows and front-end collision damage, the sheriff’s department reported.
Video of the incident has circulated on social media. Patricia Dunn told ABC7 that the man in the video is her husband, who she was divorcing, and said she feared for her life. Dunn said she is in the process of obtaining a restraining order against him.
“A man under that kind of rage — who’s to say what he might do?” Dunn told the station. “He was trying to kill me. He really was.”
