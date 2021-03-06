LOS ANGELES — A car crashed into a Los Angeles homeless encampment early Thursday but there were no serious injuries, authorities said.
Three people had minor injuries and all declined to be taken to hospitals, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
The vehicle crashed around 12:30 a.m. and firefighters had to search tents to look for patients.
Heavy equipment was used to remove the vehicle from where it came to rest off the road.
