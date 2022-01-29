LANCASTER — Two women were killed, early Friday morning, when their vehicle collided with a tree.
According to traffic investigators from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, one woman was driving a Volkswagen southbound on Business Center Parkway (Division Street) approaching Avenue K-8, shortly before 2 a.m., when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.
Her passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics, Sheriff’s officials said. The driver was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a role, investigators said.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Traffic Investigators at the Lancaster station at 661-948-8466.
