Russia Nationalist Killed

Alexander Dugin, the neo-Eurasianist ideologue, known as “Putin’s brain” sits in his TV studio, in 2016, in central Moscow, Russia.

 Francesca Ebel/AP Photo

MOSCOW (AP) — The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist often referred to as “Putin’s brain” was killed in a car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow, authorities said, Sunday.

The Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said preliminary information indicated 29-year-old TV commentator Daria Dugina was killed by an explosive planted in the SUV she was driving, Saturday night.

