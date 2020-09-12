LANCASTER — The second virtual Coffee with the Captain event was held on Thursday, but for Capt. Todd Weber, it was his first.
He was unable to host the first event but took some time to talk about Suicide Prevention Month, which is recognized in September.
According to information released from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, there are 123 suicides each day in the United States. It’s the 10th leading cause of death in America.
Weber said this year, the topic of suicide is more relevant than ever with COVID-19 and the fact that everyone’s been locked down, shut in and they haven’t had as much contact (with others), which can increase depression and anxiety.
“All these conditions can trigger suicide ideations and suicide attempts or people considering suicide,” he said. “It’s important for everyone to realize that and be cognizant of that. Look for warning signs in family and friends, especially in the older population that have been isolated.”
Weber said being isolated from family and friends has been challenging for many people. He is no exception. In the last six months, he has largely stayed away from his mother and seen her three or four times.
“When I saw her, it was outside and we were masked up, trying to protect her,” he said.
Even if you cannot visit with family in-person, Weber reminded the audience to keep in touch virtually, so people do not feel isolated or lonely.
“Staying connected is huge,” he said in regard to family and friends. “If you’re a Facebook person, stay in touch on Facebook or Facetime. Make an effort to stay connected virtually.”
Lancaster station Public Information Officer Ali Villalobos post some tips on the Station’s Facebook page, regarding suicide prevention:
• Ask. Research shows people who are having thoughts of suicide feel relief when someone asks after them in a caring way. Findings suggest acknowledging and talking about suicide may reduce rather than increase suicidal ideation.
• Be there. Individuals are more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed and more hopeful by after speaking to someone who listens without judgment.
• Keep them safe. A number of studies have indicated that when lethal means are made less available or less deadly, suicide rates by that method decline and frequently suicide rates overall decline.
• Help them stay connected. Helping someone at risk create a network of resources and individuals for support and safety can help them take positive action and reduce feelings of hopelessness.
• Follow up. Intervention and supportive, ongoing contact may be an important part of suicide prevention, especially for individuals after they have been discharged from hospitals or care services. Make sure you support, encourage and help your loved one or friend attend their support meetings and follow up care.
If someone you know is struggling emotionally or having a hard time, you can be the difference in getting them the help they need. If you or anyone you know is experiencing depression or suicidal thoughts, reach out for help from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org or 1-800-273-8255, or by dialing 911.
