LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s captain is suing the county, alleging he was wrongfully denied a return of his concealed weapons permit that would have allowed him to transfer to a public safety director job with the city of Lancaster that he sought as part of a settlement agreement of an Internal Affairs Bureau probe.

Capt. Donald Rubio’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit allegations include retaliation and breach of contract. He seeks unspecified damages.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.