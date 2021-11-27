EDWARDS AFB — NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center recently opened a time capsule to mark its 75th anniversary, revealing items that had been secured 25 years ago to illustrate the center’s first 50 years.
Among documentation such as budgets, technical papers and photographs was a collection of about 30 entries from local school children about what they thought the future of aerospace would be like.
Some students submitted drawings of their vision of “Aeronautics 2020,” as the project was named. Others contributed brief essays with their forecasts.
Desirae Green, of Joe Walker Middle School, predicted that airplanes in 2020 would be very lightweight and controlled by voice commands, while fellow Joe Walker student Terrence Smith was prescient in foreseeing battery-powered aircraft to help eliminate air pollution. Terrence also saw the emergence of unmanned systems, stating “some planes could even be computer powered. That way there would be no dead pilots.”
Many of the students saw a future in which airplanes would be as prevalent and easy to use as cars. Jet and rocket packs also figured into these future transportation plans, while Christine Concho of Barstow envisioned travel using satellites and electromagnetic waves, teleporting from one place to another.
Fifth-grader Brian Burnham designed a wedge-shaped supersonic jet airliner, while Courtney Fisher, a New Vista Middle School eighth-grader, submitted detailed plans for a water-fueled airplane.
Routine space travel to the moon and other planets featured in several submissions. Eric Sundberg of Joe Walker Middle School predicted many airports would be converted to spaceports to provide access anywhere in the universe, and because families own their own aircraft, a cross between a car and small jet. Some aircraft would feature a hyperdrive, “so people will be able to visit aliens or family members in space colonies.”
