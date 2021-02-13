A California man captured on video smoking marijuana inside the US Capitol during last month’s riots was driven by “bizarre” conspiracy theories to join the violent insurrection, a federal prosecutor said Friday.
A federal magistrate judge in Virginia ordered Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez to remain jailed and transferred to Washington for his next hearing on charges related to the Jan. 6 siege.
Gonzalez, 32, of Ventura, was dubbed “The Capitol Rotunda Doobie Smoker” on a video posted on YouTube. When somebody on the video asked why he was smoking weed in the Capitol, Gonzalez responded in part by saying, “Freedom,” according to the FBI.
Gonzlaez bragged about handing out marijuana to others who stormed the Capitol and could be heard saying, “Time to smoke weed in here!” on a video, Assistant US Attorney Andrew Bosse said.
Bosse said Gonzalez frequently posts videos about conspiracy theories on YouTube to an audience that he claims numbers in the tens of thousands.
“He has fallen under the sway of a web of conspiracy theories that is not just bizarre but dangerous,” Bosse said.
Gonzalez has talked on his videos about believing that we may be living in a simulation, that the Earth is flat and that the Smithsonian Institution is hiding evidence of giants, according to Bosse. Gonzalez also promotes central tenets of the QAnon conspiracy theory, including the baseless beliefs that Hollywood celebrities and other elites are operating a Satanic child sex trafficking cult and sacrificing children, the prosecutor said.
“This is sheer wild-eyed nonsense,” he said. “But if you believe that, what wouldn’t you do? The defendant was not just there sitting in his basement, absorbing this material. He’s acting on it, amplifying it and rebroadcasting it.”
