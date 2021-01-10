PALMDALE — It is often said that history does not repeat itself, but it does rhyme.
Last Wednesday, a violent mob incited by President Donald Trump swarmed the US Capitol grounds, busted through barriers, broke and climbed through windows, pushed through doors and occupied the Capitol for several hours. They damaged, ransacked and looted offices as a joint session of Congress met, with Vice President Mike Pence present, to confirm that President-elect Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election.
Trump, speaking at “The March to Save America” rally about one hour before the joint session of Congress, urged his supporters to march on to the Capitol in protest of the Electoral College vote certification. Trump said, “You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”
Five people were killed and dozens injured.
Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Trump supporter from San Diego, was shot in the neck as she attempted to climb through a broken window of a door inside the Capitol building. Three others died from medical emergencies during the riot. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, 42, died Thursday from injuries sustained in a confrontation with the pro-Trump rioters, who reportedly struck him with a fire extinguisher, according to The New York Times.
Congress affirmed Biden’s victory early Thursday morning after an hours-long lockdown halted the proceedings when rioters breached the Capitol.
Media reports that followed includes words such as insurrection, sedition, and coup. Merriam-Webster defines insurrection as “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.”
Sedition, according to Merriam-Webster, is “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority.”
Coup is short for coup d’état, which Merriam-Webster defines as “a sudden decisive exercise of force in politics,” “especially: the violent overthrow or alteration of an existing government by a small group.”
The events, a possible second impeachment of Trump, and the 25th Amendment will be hot topics in history classes for the next several days or weeks to come when school resumes Monday.
“I think it’s going to affect it a whole lot; I know it will in my classes,” Highland High School history teacher John Johnston said Friday in a telephone call.
Johnston, who serves as the department chairman, sent out a message to his department to say that they probably should talk about it.
“It’s history as we’re living it,” Johnston said. “The Capitol hasn’t been attacked since the War of 1812, and then it wasn’t even by Americans, it was a foreign country who did it, England. So this is novel, novel ground.”
Johnston will talk about the role of the government and the president.
“There will be a whole lot of discussion going on,” Johnston said.
Discussion will be civil to include viewpoints from students who support the president as well as those who do not.
“We want It to be a quality discussion,” Johnston said. “It will be a challenge but I think it is very doable.”
Trump’s baseless claims he won in landslide and lost due only to voter fraud spawned about 60 unsuccessful lawsuits in state and federal court that have not shown any fraud whatsoever.
“It’s one of the cleanest elections in American history; no real evidence of any fraud even though it’s been highly alleged,” Johnston said. “So is that just a lie that people keep talking and talking and talking and the more you say something the more people believe it. Is that what’s happening? So that would be one of the things that I would talk about, I think, in my class.”
It will be a civil discussion. Johnston prefers the Socratic method where he lets his students talk and can guide the conversation. The discussion will include impeachment and the 25th Amendment. Some lawmakers support the using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump form office.
“Other things that I would talk about would be the possible prosecution and the charges involved in those who were storming the Capitol, everything from insurrection to a possible coup, to those who have egged them on,” Johnston said. “And is it possible that Trump could actually pardon all the people who were involved in that.”
Another topic for discussion is the traditional peaceful transition of power. Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
“One of the things that’s been a shining element of our form of government has been the peaceful transition of power from one party to the other, and that goes all the way back to John Adams and Thomas Jefferson in the election of 1800,” Johnston said. “John Adams didn’t fight it and ever since then we’ve always had the loyal opposition. This is the first year that that hasn’t happened,.”
Johnston also looks to discuss the sociological considerations of the riot. Those include what would have happened had the crowd been Black Lives Matter demonstrators instead of a predominately white pro-Trump group.
Johnston added it would “make my day” if his students have a lot of questions.
