LANCASTER — Social Equity Commission Chairman Shawn Cannon II is now Deputy Mayor Cannon.
He ran for a seat on the City Council in Lancaster’s April 12 general Municipal Election. Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi were re-elected.
Cannon finished fourth out of nine candidates. He previously ran for the City Council in April 2020, when he finished sixth out of seven candidates. The City Council, on Tuesday, unanimously approved his nomination and appointment as deputy mayor.
Cannon, a 2018 graduate of Desert Winds High School, is the youngest deputy mayor to serve the city.
“First I want to thank the mayor and council for entrusting me with this opportunity to represent our city as deputy mayor,” he said in a statement. “As parents, we think a lot about the legacy we will leave for our children, and as leaders, we think a lot about the legacy of our city. I’m honored to be nominated for this position and accept this appointment with reverence for those who have came before me, and all those who will come after me. I look forward to working together towards solidifying Lancaster’s legacy of innovation and equity.”
Mayor R. Rex Parris administered the oath of office to Cannon, who held his toddler son CJ Bustos-Cannon.
“What I’m looking for now is people that can some day take over,” the mayor said.
He said if people are brought in “early” and you work with them, they will get there a lot faster.
“They’re not going to have to make the mistakes I made,” Parris said. “He’s one of them and I’m looking for more.”
Cannon will transition from his role as chairman of the Social Equity Commission. Parris does not want Cannon to continue with the role because deputy mayors represent the mayor, he said.
“I want those commissions to be independent of me,” Parris said. “I don’t want them deciding stuff just because I want it. I wouldn’t need commissions if we just did what I wanted.”
Cannon will instead serve as a liaison to the commission.
“He doesn’t get to sit in the center chair but he has a lot more influence,” Parris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.