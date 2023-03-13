QUARTZ HILL — The Los Angeles County Office of Cannabis Management will host a community feedback session on March 18 at the Quartz Hill Library to collect public input to help determine what an equitable cannabis industry in LA County looks like.
The session is scheduled from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the library, 5040 West Ave. M-2.
The Quartz Hill community feedback session is one of four in-person events scheduled during March by the Office of Cannabis Management, as it develops the county’s future Cannabis Equity Program.
The in-person sessions are scheduled in the First, Second, Fourth and Fifth supervisorial districts. A virtual-only session for all supervisorial districts is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. on March 23.
Feedback gathered from the sessions will inform final recommendations for the county’s future Cannabis Equity Program and follows the release of the county’s Cannabis Equity Assessment.
The assessment evaluated current cannabis industry current practices and recommended ways to support equity in commercial cannabis licensing.
The sessions will give LA County residents, community organizations and business owners an opportunity to learn more about the assessment’s findings and to provide input on Cannabis Equity Program’s eligibility criteria, as well as resources and services that should be offered to those who qualify for the program.
