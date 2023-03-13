Los Angeles County Office of Cannabis Management

QUARTZ HILL — The Los Angeles County Office of Cannabis Management will host a community feedback session on March 18 at the Quartz Hill Library to collect public input to help determine what an equitable cannabis industry in LA County looks like.

The session is scheduled from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the library, 5040 West Ave. M-2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.