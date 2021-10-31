PALMDALE — There were definitely treats, and a few tricks, to be had at the Howl-O-Ween event, Saturday, at Yellen Dog Park.
Hosted by the Palmdale Parks and Recreation Department, the gathering attracted at least 150 people and pooches decked out in their Halloween finest.
The turnout was greater than usual for the annual event, Recreation Supervisor Laura Rice said.
“A lot of dogs, a lot of creations,” she said of the gathering for the event.
There were the food-related costumes — many hot dogs and tacos seen running around the small dog lot — as well as superheroes, lobsters, mermaids and even a Great Dane with ladybug wings. Many owners coordinated costumes with their dogs.
About 40 dogs took part in the costume contest, with winners getting baskets of goodies and free grooming provided by Pets and Style in Palmdale. All dogs received treat bags and other canine swag.
