PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency is seeking a board member for the Division 1 seat.
The agency is seeking candidates to fill the unexpired term for Director Shelley Sorsabal until the November 2024 elections.
Candidates must reside within the AVEK Division 1 boundaries, which run south of the Kern County line from Frazier Park in the west to the San Bernardino County line in the east. The division’s southern boundary is roughly Avenue J in the east and the foothills west of Palmdale in the west, with carve-outs around the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale. A map of the boundaries is available at avek.org.
Sorsabal stepped down from the seven-member Board of Directors effective April 27, after serving nearly a decade in the role.
First elected in November 2014, Sorsabal served on various committees during her tenure, including Finance and Budget, Personnel, Legal, Planning and Water Bank Resources.
The third-largest State Water Contractor in California, AVEK provides State Water Project water to water utilities across a more than 2,400-square-mile service area which stretches from Acton to Boron, and includes portions of Los Angeles, Kern and Ventura counties.
Interested candidates are required to submit a signed cover letter which describes in detail why they are interested in filling that position, a resume which highlights the applicant’s qualifications for that position and evidence which specifically indicates the applicant lives within Division 1.
The deadline for all submissions is 5 p.m. May 18. Applications may be submitted in-person at the Agency Headquarters, 6500 West R. Lee Erney Ave. (Ave. N) in Palmdale or by email to Hhughes@avek.org. If requested by the applicant, a confirmation of the timely receipt of the application will be provided.
For details, contact board Secretary/Treasurer Holly Hughes at 661-943-3201 or via email at hhughes@avek.org
