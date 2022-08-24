PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council has three seats up for election, this Nov. 8, and there are three candidates for each seat, with only one incumbent running for re-election.
The City Council will have at least two new members join them this December.
Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt, who represents Council District 3, will face challenges Marcos T. Alvarez and David T. Gomez, according to the final list of qualified public candidates for the City of Palmdale general municipal election released by the City Clerk’s office.
Councilman Juan Carrillo, who represents Council District 4, is running for the new 39th Assembly District seat, this November. That left his seat open for someone new to join the council. The qualified candidates are Planning Commissioner Getro F. Elize, who also filed papers for the AV Healthcare District Board of Directors, Eric Ohlsen and Vergion Jesse Smith.
The three qualified candidates for the newly created District 5 seat are Erika Gloria Alverdi, Andrea Alarcon and Mario Moises Melara.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer is unable to run for re-election because the City Council, in March, voted to change its format. The new format moved to council seats elected from five districts, with the mayor’s seat rotating annually among the City Council. This change in format added the Council District 5 seat to the ballot. Hofbauer lives in the same District as Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa. Hofbauer filed nomination papers to run for a seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors.
