Canada Stabbings

Ruby Works brings flowers to the home of a stabbing victim who has been identified by residents as Wes Petterson in Weldon, Saskatchewan.

 Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP

WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — One of the suspects in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has been found dead, and his injuries are not self inflicted, police said, Monday, as they continued the search for a second suspect.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead near the stabbing sites and they believe his brother, Myles Sanderson, 30, is injured, on the run and likely in the provincial capital of Regina. It was the first time police have identified the two as brothers.

