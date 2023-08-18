Canada Wildfires

People without vehicles lineup to register Thursday in Yellowknife for a flight to Calgary, Alberta. Residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire.

 Associated Press

YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories — Thousands of residents fled the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories ahead of an approaching wildfire Thursday, some driving hundreds of miles to safety and others waiting in long lines for emergency flights, the latest chapter in Canada’s worst fire season on record.

The fire, boosted by strong northern winds, was within 10 miles of Yellowknife’s northern edge, and people in the four areas at highest risk were told to leave as soon as possible, Fire Information Officer Mike Westwick said.

