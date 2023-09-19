Canada India Security

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement Monday in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario.

 Associated Press

TORONTO  — Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat Monday as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations that India’s government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Sikh activist.

Trudeau said in Parliament that Canadian intelligence agencies have been looking into the allegations after Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a strong supporter of an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan, was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia.

