Editor’s note: William P. Warford is off today, so we’re repeating one of his favorite columns. This column originally appeared Sept. 14, 2018.
Charles Dickens famously wrote, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
He was talking about the era of the French Revolution, but he could have been talking about the world in 2017.
Two stories one out this week and another published in January made me think of that Dickens line.
This week Time suggested that 2017 was the worst year in a long time. The article reported on an annual poll conducted by Gallup, gauging people’s level of stress, anger, worry and unhappiness versus the extent to which they feel happy, well-treated and respected.
“Collectively, the world is more stressed, worried, sad and in pain today than we’ve ever seen it,” Gallup Managing Editor Mohamed Younis wrote in the report, which was based on more than 154,000 interviews with adults across the globe.
Wars, famine, mass displacement of people in the Middle East all contributed to the highest level of negative feelings, while the level of positive feelings went down for the second year in a row.
(The US, by the way, scored among the highest on the positive index, but middle of the pack on the negative index.)
Reading about the dismal results brought back to me memories of the January piece by New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof: “Why 2017 was the best year in human history.”
Kristof says it was the best year ever; Gallup says it was the worst year since 2006.
These can’t both be true, can they? One wouldn’t think so, but perhaps there’s an explanation.
Maybe Kristof is right and he brings out a lot of solid logic and statistics to make his argument:
“A smaller share of the world’s people were hungry, impoverished or illiterate than at any time before. A smaller proportion of children died than ever before. The proportion disfigured by leprosy, blinded by diseases like trachoma or suffering from other ailments also fell.”
He continues:
“Every day, the number of people around the world living in extreme poverty (less than about $2 a day) goes down by 217,000, according to calculations by Max Roser, an Oxford University economist who runs a website called Our World in Data. Every day, 325,000 more people gain access to electricity. And 300,000 more gain access to clean drinking water.”
The numbers are indeed eyeopening. By so many important measures, the world is getting better. Then why so glum? Why isn’t Kristof’s good news reflected in the Gallup poll survey of positive/negative feelings?
One factor might be that, as Kristof suggests in his piece, we don’t hear too much about the good news in the media. As I am fond of saying, “Did you hear about the plane that landed safely at LAX last night?”
No, the news by nature tends to focus on the negative, so maybe people don’t see the positive and that is reflected in their survey responses.
It could be something else. Look, there’s no reason why America should be in the middle of the pack on feelings of negativity. With all we’ve got going for us? First World problems, as they say.
Maybe once things start going well, as they always go in America compared to much or most of the world, people lose perspective. Maybe they lose that most important of virtues gratitude.
Maybe things are improving around the world and some people at least don’t appreciate it; they just want more. So they complain.
Maybe Gallup and Kristof are both right about 2017 it was the best of times, it was the worst of times.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
