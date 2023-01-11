LANCASTER — The cafeteria at Antelope Valley College’s main campus is expected to reopen for food sales, next month, despite operating losses in previous years.
The cafeteria has been without a food vendor since last May, so current food options are limited. The space is open but without food sales. There are food trucks in the library quad, each day, and a Subway restaurant on the first floor of Uhazy Hall. Students and staff can also pick up “grab and go” meal options from the Marauder Bookstore. The college also has catered events through outside vendors approved by Auxiliary Services.
“One of the top things that we want to do is provide high-quality food and services at reasonable prices,” James Nasipak, director of Auxiliary Services, said during a presentation at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting.
In addition, the college wants to provide information on healthy food options and employ student workers whenever possible.
The proposed operating hours for the cafeteria are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to noon, on Fridays.
The college will continue to use outside vendors for catered events.
“It wouldn’t be fair right now to change that either, as that’s become the norm right now,” Nasipak said.
Staffing for the cafeteria would require between two to three full-time positions with a food service supervisor and two food service assistants. The cafeteria would also benefit from hiring temporary employees, as well as student staff and hourly personnel.
Between 2015 and 2018, the cafeteria saw operating losses of between $100,000 and $200,000 annually. The Antelope Valley Community College District worked with outside vendors for food service operations. In May 2018, the Board awarded a contract to Pacific Dining — Food Services Management for food service operations. The contract was good through May 2020 but ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In July 2021, the Board approved a contract with PFD Management to provide food service operation. The agreement was good through June 30, 2023. (Pacific Dining — Food Services Management, did not submit a bid.)
However, PFD Management was not able to continue operating the cafeteria due to operating losses, Nasipak said.
“Operating losses would need to be funded from unrestricted General Fund and could exceed, possibly, what we had lost from 2015 to 2018,” he added. “But I do want you to know that we have heard the feedback; we’ve heard the feedback from the Board that is something that they’re in favor of bringing back. I just want to put out, realistic, this is something we’re also looking at from a financial standpoint as far as what is means to operate a cafeteria here at AVC.”
In addition to staffing, the District will need to secure a health permit and business permit and a permit from state Franchise Tax Board. The District will also need to consider a point-of-sale system to process sales. Eventually, the District would like to access EBT (electronic benefit transfer) cards.
The District is also looking at creating menus and re-establishing its work with vendors US Foods and Pepsi.
“We have heard what students, faculty and staff want, that’s why this is happening,” Trustee Michael Rives said.
He also asked whether the food trucks will go away once the cafeteria reopens.
The District will most likely look at bringing food trucks back for special events.
“We’ve developed relationships with them,” Nasipak said. “We are continuing with master agreements, so if people want it for special events, we can use them as well.”
Board President Barbara Gaines asked about food service for students who take Saturday classes. She noted that during the fall semester, vending machines for food and drinks were inoperable at some point.
“We need to do a better job for our kids who are here on a Saturday morning, or Friday, whatever morning and maybe they went out the door without breakfast and that chip or that cookie might just tide them over for that five hours,” she said.
Nasipak agreed and said that they got the machines operational and are working on getting new machines on campus.
“I know it was a very difficult time during that month and a half, I believe it was,” he said, adding at one point they put out free water for students.
Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said that as the campus expands and grows into its services, including the potential for student housing, they will look at all of the ways to make these services available to students, faculty and staff who are on campus outside of the regular hours.
“We’re looking to grow and we’ll definitely be keeping you apprised of how those hours and services change,” Zellet said.
Nasipak, in response to a question from Student Trustee Cory Barnes, attributed the operating loss due to the amount of sales not meeting the cost of paying employees to run the cafeteria. The goal is to break even, he said.
“The college is committed to ensuring that these services are offered to everyone,” Zellet said, adding that there are funds outside the general fund.
The Lancaster campus is in the midst of a construction transformation with new buildings such as Sage Hall, the Discovery Lab and a campus security building that opened in the last two years.
The new two-story Student Services building is expected to open, this spring. All of the buildings were built with proceeds from Measure AV, the $350 million bond measure passed by local voters, in November 2016.
