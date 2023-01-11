AVC food service

James Nasipak (right), director of Auxiliary Services for Antelope Valley Community College District, gives a presentation on food service operations at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The cafeteria at Antelope Valley College’s main campus is expected to reopen for food sales, next month, despite operating losses in previous years.

The cafeteria has been without a food vendor since last May, so current food options are limited. The space is open but without food sales. There are food trucks in the library quad, each day, and a Subway restaurant on the first floor of Uhazy Hall. Students and staff can also pick up “grab and go” meal options from the Marauder Bookstore. The college also has catered events through outside vendors approved by Auxiliary Services.

