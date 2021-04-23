MOJAVE — In a show of support for environmental protection, representatives of the California Department of Transportation District 9 coordinated a highway cleanup on Thursday, which was also Earth Day.
Members of Caltrans and some local leaders ventured out to pick up trash along the northbound shoulder of Highway 14 just past the Stater Brothers Market in the 16900 block of Highway 14.
District 9 Director Ryan Dermody said they chose to come down to East Kern, specifically the Mojave area, because there is a lot of wind and a lot of trash which creates a lot of problems.
“Not only just is it unsightly, but it also creates issues for stormwater and gets into drains,” he said. “If you can imagine on the coastal districts, it gets into the ocean and causes other kinds of problems so litter really becomes more prominent than just being unsightly. It’s something we all need to take care of and look at and do our best to try to prevent it from happening in the first place.”
Workers and invited volunteers met Thursday morning at Caltrans’ Special Crews Maintenance Station in the 1300 block of Highway 58 to receive safety vests, hardhats, gloves and pickers if they didn’t have any already.
After hearing a few speeches, the group moved to the Stater Brother parking lot and participated in a safety meeting from Joe Cervantes, one of Caltrans’ superintendents, before walking out to the highway and collecting trash.
The California Highway Patrol also participated in the event, providing safety for crews and volunteers along the highway from free-flowing traffic.
Aaron Maurer, public information officer for CHP Mojave Station, said they were very happy to be a part of the clean-up and be able to highlight some of what the CHP does.
“CHP takes its mission of providing the highest level of safety service and security to everyone in California very seriously,” he said. “Part of that is keeping the highways clean and safe.”
Dermody said Caltrans was focusing on litter clean-ups this year for Earth Day because it saw a 30%-40% increase in litter over the past year due to COVID.
“Caltrans was really focusing hard on how do we keep our employees safe,” he said. “So we had to actually stop litter pickup efforts for about a month or two, last year, just to have that social distancing because we were trying to figure out how does this COVID thing work.”
Dermody said some of the reasons for the increase in litter was due to more trash from takeout, an increase in home deliveries and a call from Caltrans to keep its employees safe during the pandemic.
Maurer also wanted to remind residents to keep “live substances” such as cigarettes inside their vehicles as the weather begins to warm up.
“Last year we saw a lot of communities devastated by fires,” he said. “We want to try to avoid that as much as possible.”
Dermody said he tried to get a dollar figure from Caltrans’ headquarters in regards to how many millions of dollars it spends each year cleaning up litter on state highways.
“I’m still looking for that number, but I know it’s a lot,” he said. “That’s a lot of money that could be spent working on guardrails, potholes, patching things, fixing roads, doing all kinds of other items but instead we’re focusing on litter because we have to. Litter creates a lot of issues.”
Dermody said once they received some direction from Caltrans headquarters in Sacramento, they were able to begin resuming efforts to clean up litter along state highways.
“We’re doing our best,” Dermody said. “We’re still playing catch up, but we’re getting there.”
