Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 86F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 54F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.