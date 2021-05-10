LANCASTER — The California Department of Transportation will host a virtual community engagement meeting for a roundabout at 60th Street West and Avenue D/State Route 138 on Wednesday.
The state proposes to construct a single-lane roundabout at the intersection, which has 26 collisions resulting in two fatalities and 11 injuries in the most recent five years, according to a traffic analysis.
Construction is not expected to begin until the fall 2024, with a projected completion in summer 2026. The total programmed project cost is $12.9 million.
The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. via Webex.
Visit https://cadot.webex.com/cadot/onstage/g.php?MTID=eab737151e297a75c54ebf6f 1e3513d7c to view the event.
The event number is 187 235 7815; event password is 2021.
Project manager Janet Yu will facilitate the hour-long meeting.
