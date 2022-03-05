LANCASTER — The California Department of Transportation awarded the city a $5 million grant for the proposed Amargosa Creek Recreation Trail Project through the Clean California Local Grant program.
The Amargosa Creek Recreation Trail Project is one of 105 community projects in underserved communities throughout the state that will receive $296 million, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced, Tuesday.
The program goals include to reduce the amount of waste and debris within public rights-of-way, pathways, parks, transit centers and other public spaces. The program also seeks to enhance, rehabilitate, restore or install measures to beautify and improve public spaces and mitigate the urban heat island effect.
The 105 community projects are expected to generate an estimated 3,600 jobs, according to the state, as the latest piece of Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear cleanup effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform public spaces.
“Clean California is an historic investment transforming unsightly roadsides throughout our state into places of community pride for all Californians,” Newsom said in a statement. “Today’s announcement of nearly $300 million demonstrates the commitment we are making as a state to remove unsightly litter from our local streets and highways. Clean California will not only help to clean up our state, but this program will also create thousands of jobs and revitalize neighborhoods in every corner of California.”
The proposed Amargosa Creek Recreation Trail Project is a 2.5-mile corridor of protected bicycle and pedestrian trail along the Amargosa Creek, between avenues J and H, along the Antelope Valley Freeway.
The project seeks to provide greater bicyclist and pedestrian access to cultural centers such as the BLVD District; businesses, including Lancaster Town Center; and recreational opportunities such as the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, according to a description.
In addition, it seeks to provide access to future developments such as the AV Event Center and Medical Main Street and residential communities — as well as nearby schools, healthcare facilities, and transit stops — while engaging the community in the development of the corridor’s public art and signage celebrating the desert landscape and waterway stewardship.
The proposed project includes a future pedestrian bridge across Avenue I. There would also be a new street crossing at Lancaster Boulevard. The end of the trail at Avenue H would include a future park space.
The proposed trail includes a 10-foot-wide asphalt bike trail and a five-foot-wide concrete walk. There would also be a post and cable trail fence along the Amargosa Creek channel. In addition, the trail would include a landscape setback and six-foot tall block wall at locations where a wall and fence do not exist.
Half of the $5 million grant is expected to serve as matching funds for the Statewide Park Land and Water Conservation Fund grant the city applied for earlier this year.
