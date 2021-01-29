LOS ANGELES — The California Department of Transportation reported to the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition that it is aiming to complete improvements for State Route 14 by spring 2022.
The hotspot capacity improvement project would alleviate traffic congestion at bottleneck areas for north and southbound segments along State Route 14.
“With the growth of the Antelope Valley, you know there is a need for us to keep up with the highways up in that area and ensure that safety is also addressed,” said 5th District Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district includes the Antelope Valley. “I look forward to working with you all and working with the people on this NCTC.
“You’ve got all the key decision-makers that are a part of this group that we can work to move projects forward and it’s an opportunity for us all.”
Jane Yu, a representative for Caltrans, said three of the six proposed improvement locations in the Project Initiation Document phase are 20% complete.
“So, for the ones that were in the project initiation phase, we’re doing projects number four, five and six,” she said. “Pretty much that’s where we’re trying to eliminate the bottlenecks to improve the operations of State Route 14.”
The projects to be worked on include the southbound sections from Via Princessa to Newhall Avenue (No. 4), Agua Dulce off-ramp to Sand Canyon Road (No. 5) and the northbound section from Sand Canyon Road to Soledad Canyon Road (No. 6).
Yu also said the other three segments were not included in this PID phase due to lack of funding.
“At this point, we have enough funding that three of the segments are moving through the project development process,” coalition Executive Director Arthur Sohikian said. “We still have to identify some funding to move the other projects through.”
Those projects include the southbound section from Pearblossom Highway to Escondido Canyon Road (No. 9) as well as the northbound sections from Newhall Avenue (No. 7) and from Puritan Mine Road to Pearblossom Highway (No. 8).
