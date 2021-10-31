Do you have a favorite cookie recipe that you enjoy making during the holidays?
We are asking readers to submit their favorite holiday cookie recipe for our Holiday Cookie Contest and a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card.
Submitted recipes will be featured in the December edition of our new monthly magazine, AV Living.
All entries must be submitted or postmarked by Nov. 10. Please email the complete recipe and a photo, if you wish, to jgarcia@avpress.com or mail it to: Holiday Cookie Contest, P.O. Box 4050, Palmdale, CA 93590.
