LOS ANGELES — Californians sweltering in the West’s lengthening heat wave were asked to reduce air conditioning and cut other electricity use again during critical hours, Friday, to prevent stress on the state’s electrical grid that could lead to rolling blackouts.
It was the third consecutive day of requests by the state’s electrical grid operator for voluntary cutbacks during late afternoon and evening hours to balance supply and demand as millions of residents endured triple-digit temperatures.
The California Independent System Operator said multiple generators have been forced out of service because of the extreme heat, making energy supplies tighter.
Electricity demand on Thursday hit a peak of 47,357 megawatts, the highest since September 2017. Cal ISO credited conservation and reduced commercial use with keeping the grid stable.
“The major concern now is even higher temperatures forecast for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, with projected loads climbing to more than 49,000 megawatts on Tuesday,” Cal ISO said in a statement.
In August 2020, a record heat wave caused a surge in power use for air conditioning that overtaxed the grid. That caused two consecutive nights of rolling blackouts, affecting hundreds of thousands of residential and business customers.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Wednesday, declared an emergency to increase energy production and relaxed rules aimed at curbing air pollution and global warming gases. He emphasized the role climate change was playing in the heat wave.
“September is off to a searing start in the West with record breaking temperatures and fire weather expected to expand and settle over that part of the country this Labor Day weekend,” the National Weather Service said.
Author Stephanie Solomon, 33, brought her pet tortoise along with a portable baby pool with a miniature umbrella to keep it cool while selling her children’s books at the Huntington Beach Pier.
“It is really hot out here today. Well, Penelope Joy is a desert tortoise, so I think she is the only one that’s really enjoying this heat as hot as it is today,” said Solomon, as surfers and swimmers sought refuge in the ocean below.
Solomon said she was mindful of the power situation and her air conditioning was off while she was away. But she planned to activate it by phone on her walk home to “make sure it’s nice and cool in there.”
Lancaster topped out at 112 degrees again, Friday, equalling the record for the date set, in 1950. Palmdale’s high of 110 bettered the previous mark of 109 set, in 1996.
Other Valley highs included 113 in California City, 110 at Edwards Air Force Base, 108 in Mojave and 107 in Acton.
California’s “Flex Alerts” urge conservation between 4 and 9 p.m., the hours when production of solar energy declines. The grid operator urges people to use major appliances, charge electric cars and cool down their homes earlier in the day, then turn up thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.
Gray Davis was impeached because of rolling Blackouts....Gavin better wisen up real fast. Newsom saying no more gas cars by 2035 is the statement of a Clueless Idiot. California's grid cannot handle the demand as it is....much less when everyone cannot charge their cars...let's hope a fire does not break out and you have to evacuate...you will be toast (literally). Good intentions by clueless idiots..and "you" (the taxpayer) will pay the price for their stupidity. Also there is a $90 billion tax money surplus which is illegal..Where is my rebate Gavin Newsom you POS Thief.
