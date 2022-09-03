LOS ANGELES — Californians sweltering in the West’s lengthening heat wave were asked to reduce air conditioning and cut other electricity use again during critical hours, Friday, to prevent stress on the state’s electrical grid that could lead to rolling blackouts.

It was the third consecutive day of requests by the state’s electrical grid operator for voluntary cutbacks during late afternoon and evening hours to balance supply and demand as millions of residents endured triple-digit temperatures.

Jimzan 2.0
Gray Davis was impeached because of rolling Blackouts....Gavin better wisen up real fast. Newsom saying no more gas cars by 2035 is the statement of a Clueless Idiot. California's grid cannot handle the demand as it is....much less when everyone cannot charge their cars...let's hope a fire does not break out and you have to evacuate...you will be toast (literally). Good intentions by clueless idiots..and "you" (the taxpayer) will pay the price for their stupidity. Also there is a $90 billion tax money surplus which is illegal..Where is my rebate Gavin Newsom you POS Thief.

