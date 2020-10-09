SAN FRANCISCO — Rep. Salud Carbajal of California has tested positive for the Coronavirus after coming into passing contact with Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican who is among a growing number of lawmakers and White House staff now confirmed to have the virus, his office said.
The Democrat from Santa Barbara said in a statement that he sought a test “after discovering I was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.” That initial test came back negative. But a second test administered Tuesday was positive.
He said he has “mild symptoms.”
“I hope this serves as a reminder of how easily this virus can spread,” Carbajal said. “I followed every precaution, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand-washing and unfortunately was still exposed.”
While he did not identify the person in public statements, Mannal Haddad, a spokesperson for the congressman, said in an email that he “interacted with Sen. Lee in passing a couple of times last week and was prompted to get a test after being informed Sen. Lee tested positive.”
Lee and Carbajal live next door to each other in the same building, said Conn Carroll, a spokesman for Lee. He said Lee informed the congressman of his diagnosis as soon as it happened.
Lee, who attended the Sept. 26 White House Rose Garden announcement for President Donald Trump’s nominee for US Supreme Court, disclosed last week that he had tested positive for the Coronavirus, soon after Trump said he and the first lady had tested positive.
(1) comment
"""“I hope this serves as a reminder of how easily this virus can spread,""" You bet it is....I had C-Vid 5 months ago...glad I did...I would hate to jump though "so" many hoops only to "fail". Live in fear under your bed, waiting for your govt. to save you ...Or deal with it..."Today". The Hospitals are "not" overcrowded" but you probably won't even need to visit a hospital. Our American soldiers are in other countries, putting their lives on the line, fighting for our freedom...it's a shame someone would choose to be a prisoner in their own home....hiding under their bed. If you do go out..?...stay out of my way on the freeway OK
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.