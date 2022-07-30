NEWPORT BEACH — A California woman was sentenced, Friday, to between 21 years and life in prison for killing a mother and father and injuring their three young children in a 2020 drunk driving crash while the family was out looking at Christmas lights.
Grace Coleman, 23, was sentenced after she previously pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, driving under the influence causing great bodily injury and other charges, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
