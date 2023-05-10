Police Custody Death

Edward Bronstein, 38, is taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers in 2020 following a traffic stop in Los Angeles. Lawyers say California will pay a $24 million civil rights settlement to Bronstein’s family.

 Associated Press files

LOS ANGELES — California will pay a $24 million civil rights settlement to the family of a man who died in police custody after screaming “I can’t breathe” as multiple officers restrained him while trying to take a blood sample, lawyers said Tuesday.

Seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse were charged with involuntary manslaughter earlier this year in connection with the 2020 death of Edward Bronstein, age 38.

