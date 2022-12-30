Wildlife Waystation

Wildlife Waystation staff members return “Tyson,” a tiger, who was evacuated from the sanctuary in the Angeles National Forest, in 2016. The last of hundreds of abandoned, orphaned or abused animals that were taken in by the once-prominent waystation have been relocated, authorities said, Wednesday.

 Associated Press files

LOS ANGELES — The last of hundreds of abandoned, orphaned or abused animals that were taken in by Southern California’s once-prominent Wildlife Waystation have been relocated, authorities said, Wednesday.

The move of two chimpanzees to Chimp Haven in Louisiana early this month completed a long effort to find new accredited homes for the nearly 500 animals that lived at the facility when financial difficulties forced it to shut down in 2019, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.