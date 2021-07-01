WEED, Calif. — A wildfire that has put thousands of people under evacuation orders in Northern California grew substantially, but firefighters had some success against the flames, authorities said Wednesday.
The fire covered more than 27 square miles but crews “made good progress on the western edge of the fire, cutting off progression into the communities,” Shasta-Trinity National Forest said in a statement.
Containment was estimated at 19%.
All evacuation orders issued by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office remained in effect for communities north of the city of Weed, about 250 miles north of San Francisco. Residents of other areas were warned to be prepared to evacuate.
Gov. Gavin Newsom traveled to the fire area Tuesday. On Wednesday he and other governors from the drought- and heat-plagued West had a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden.
