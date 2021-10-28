SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled up his sleeve Wednesday and received a Coronavirus vaccine booster shot, a move he encouraged others to take as the state heads into the time of year that in 2020 ushered in the deadliest spike of COVID-19 cases.
Much has changed since then — 88% of those 18 and older in California have received at least one dose of a vaccine that didn’t exist last fall and millions have survived contracting the virus and have a level of natural immunity, though it’s unclear for how long.
Still, millions are not vaccinated and new cases and hospitalizations have flattened after a steady two-month decline that saw California boast the nation’s lowest infection rate. State models show a gradual increase in hospitalizations in the next month.
Newsom got his shot at a health clinic in Oakland from Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. He said it was painless and then flexed in celebration. After a 15-minute break to ensure no immediate side effects, he issued a warning about the dangers of the upcoming holiday season.
“This is an incredibly important time because what tends to happen this time — it happened last year — is our attention wanes,” Newsom said. “We start focusing on other things. And as a consequence, we can let our guard down.”
The state seems to have reached what Ghaly called a plateau after its steady decline in cases and hospitalizations since the summer surge of the delta variant of the virus.
Models show Coronavirus hospitalizations increasing slightly over the next month, from about 3,800 in hospitals now to about 4,460 by Thanksgiving.
The models forecast a gradual drop in intensive care patients but with a troubling upward curve starting in about two weeks. Deaths are expected to continue their inexorable climb, adding nearly 3,000 to reach a pandemic total of 74,000 by Thanksgiving week.
The rate at which each infected person spreads the disease, known as the R-effective, remains below 1 statewide but had been creeping up since mid-September until another recent dip. Anything below 1 means the number of infected persons will decrease.
That pattern is mirrored in most regions of the state, but the rate in the Greater Sacramento area has edged back above 1, meaning the virus will start to spread.
Still the numbers are a far cry from what the state experienced less than a year ago.
At the end of last year and into January, there were single days when more than 50,000 new cases were recorded, compared to the state’s average of about 5,900 new cases per day in the last two weeks.
(1) comment
What Newsom did is called "Modeling"...showing you how to act, by demonstrating the action on himself. Surprised he did not kneel, like Scumbag (IMHO) Pelosi and her pals did. You are being played, and they have beaten the CoVid Drum long enough...Coward.
