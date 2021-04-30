LOS ANGELES — A federal grand jury in Los Angeles indicted two Armenian American men on charges of conspiracy and hate crimes for allegedly attacking five people at a family-owned Turkish restaurant last year, the US Attorney’s Office said.
The men allegedly stormed into the restaurant on Nov. 20 and attacked five people, including four who are of Turkish descent, prosecutors said in a press release.
The attackers shouted derogatory slurs about Turkish people, yelled, “We came to kill you,” and caused $20,000 in damage, it said.
The indictment was unsealed Tuesday after the arrest of Harutyun Harry Chalikyan, 23, of Tujunga. The other defendant, William Stepanyan, 23, of Glendale, was already in state custody.
Chalikyan pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and his attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the Los Angeles Times reported. Stepanyan’s arraignment is expected in the coming weeks. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.
The restaurant incident occurred amid local protests condemning Azerbaijan and Turkey’s role in hostilities against Armenia that flared in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.