SACRAMENTO — California will strike the word “alien” from its state laws, getting rid of what Gov. Gavin Newsom called “an offensive term for a human being” that has “fueled a divisive and hurtful narrative.”
Newsom on Friday signed a law that removes the word from various sections of the California state code. California passed laws in 2015 and 2016 that removed the word from the state’s labor and education code.
But the law Newsom signed on Friday finishes the job by removing the word from all state laws. The word will be replaced with terms like “non-citizen” or “immigrant.”
“By changing this term, we are ensuring California’s laws reflect our state’s values,” Newsom said.
The federal government has used the term “alien” to describe people in the US who are not citizens since at least 1798 with the passage of the “Aliens and Sedition Acts.” But Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, a Democrat from Arleta, said the word “has become weaponized and has been used in place of explicitly racial slurs to dehumanize immigrants.”
“The words we say and the language we adopt in our laws matter — this racist term ‘alien’ must be removed from California statute immediately,” Rivas said.
Governments, libraries and news agencies have been updating its immigration language in recent years. The Associated Press updated its widely used stylebook in 2013 to advise against using the phrase “illegal alien” or “illegal immigrant.” Harvard Library announced in March it was removing the phrase “illegal alien” from its cataloging language.
And in April, US President Joe Biden ordered federal immigration agencies to stop referring to migrants as “aliens.”
The change is California’s latest effort to modernize the language of its laws. Newsom signed laws earlier this year to insert gender neutral language in laws about the California Conservation Corps and statewide elected officers.
California’s laws had referred to the state Attorney General and lieutenant governor as “he” and “him,” even though Vice President Kamala Harris had been the state’s first female attorney general and Eleni Kounalakis is the state’s first woman to be elected lieutenant governor.
California is one of a few states that provide government-funded health insurance to low-income children and some adults living in the country illegally.
(1) comment
Newsom focusing on Woke issues...lol BFD Gavin you are trying to support illegal Aliens while hurting American taxpayers. The reason why the Dems don't just up and move to these countries is beyond me. It would save the Immigrants the hardship of coming here. Chuck Schumer just admitted America has a labor shortage...I respect that honesty. And if our children do not want the jobs offered...then by all means allow the migrants to obtain the jobs. I noticed my fast food is extremely tasty, and that's usually because a migrant (that has a really good work ethic) has made my food. Just don't allow the migrants to come here and become a parasite taxing our welfare and medical systems, and contributing nothing,... except maybe voting for the Democrats (which is B.S.) ...I do have a problem with that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.