POCATELLO, Idaho — A judge has sentenced two teenagers from California up to life in prison for their roles in the fatal stabbing of an 87-year-old woman in Idaho in 2019.
District Judge Robert C. Naftz sentenced Maryville, California residents Dustin Garrett Alfaro, 19, and Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero, 18, to at least 22 and 27 years, respectively, to up to life in prison, the Idaho State Journal reported Friday.
Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero pleaded guilty in October to first-degree felony murder charges in the fatal stabbing of Arlyne Koehler inside her home in Pocatello in March 2019 during an attempted robbery.
Prosecutors said the men stabbed her more than 50 times before boasting of their actions. Authorities said they were arrested a week later in California and made a plea deal that dropped several other charges including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and weapon enhancement charges.
“She died alone and terrified in the presence of pure evil,” said Theresa Dickerson, one of Koehler’s six children. “I can only imagine how terrified and alone she must have felt. I am able to feel her fears from the nightmares I have had since her death.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.