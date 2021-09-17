SACRAMENTO — A California Supreme Court justice said Thursday that he will leave after next month to head an international think tank, giving Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom his second appointment to the high court.
Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar will become the new president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace after departing the court on Oct. 31.
Newsom “looks forward to considering several highly qualified candidates” in coming months, his office said in a statement thanking and congratulating Cuéllar.
The governor will draw “from a broad, experienced pool of candidates that reflects all aspects of the state’s diversity – a core tenet the administration works to advance at all levels of state government.”
The announcement comes days after nearly two-thirds of voters kept Newsom in office by rejecting a mid-term recall election.
“I think it probably took most people by surprise that (Cuéllar) would leave the court, and for a think tank,” said David Ettinger, an appellate lawyer who writes a blog about the California Supreme Court called At the Lectern. “Maybe that’s because of his academic background that he feels he can make more of a difference that way than as a member of the court.”
Ettinger expects Newsom to appoint “a Latinx judge, someone who’s both Latinx and a sitting (appeals court) judge currently,” though no particular individual jumps to the forefront.
Ettinger does not believe the announcement’s timing was a coincidence.
“He probably would not want Gov. Elder to appoint his successor to the court,” Ettinger said, referring to conservative talk show host Larry Elder, who would have replaced Newsom. “That is my guess. He wouldn’t have left the court if the recall had succeeded.”
Cuéllar did not say if the recall played a role in his decision or the timing of his announcement, though his move has been in the works for a while.
Cuéllar was appointed by former governor Jerry Brown in 2014 and took the bench in January 2015 after serving in the administration of former President Barack Obama.
