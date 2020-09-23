SAN FRANCISCO — California State University trustees named Dr. Joseph I. Castro on Wednesday as the new chancellor of the CSU system, making him the first Mexican-American and native Californian to lead the nation’s largest four-year public university system.
A seasoned university administrator, Castro, 53, has been president of CSU Fresno since 2013 and previously held leadership positions in the University of California system. Before joining CSU, he was a professor of family medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and vice chancellor of student academic affairs there.
A grandson of Mexican immigrants, Castro will lead the 23-campus system where Latino students are the largest ethnic group at 43% followed by 22% white students, 16% Asian and 4% Black.
Raised by a single mother, Castro graduated from UC Berkeley with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1988, and earned his master’s in public policy there two years later. He received a doctorate in higher education from Stanford University in 1998.
Castro thanked outgoing CSU President Timothy White for his mentorship and the Board for its confidence in him as he takes over the system of 481,000 students and 53,000 staff and faculty.
White held the post since 2012 and had announced he would retire in June but delayed stepping down to help steer the system through the early stages of the Coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.