California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers questions, Wednesday, at a press conference in Sacramento to push for the passing of Senate Bill 2. Newsom wants to limit where people can carry concealed guns.

SACRAMENTO — California could soon ban people from carrying guns in nearly all public places as Gov. Gavin Newsom and his allies in the state Legislature seek to test the limits of the US Supreme Court’s new conservative majority in the aftermath of six mass shootings, last month, that left 29 people dead

Churches, public libraries, zoos, amusement parks, playgrounds, banks and all other privately owned businesses that are open to the public would be gun-free zones — even for people who have a permit to carry concealed guns — under new legislation announced, Wednesday. The one exception would be for business owners or churches who put up a sign that guns are OK on their property.

